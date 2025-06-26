Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister Santos joins panel and LGBT+ Network at CPA regional conference

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2025

Minister Santos joins panel and LGBT+ Network at CPA regional conference
The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, has attended the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region (BIMR) Conference in Cardiff, Wales.

Mr Santos, together with the Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, attended the launch of the BIMR LGBT+ Network for Parliamentarians. Mr Santos was invited to join the Network’s committee.

He also took part in a panel session titled The importance of LGBT voices in Parliament, which focused on the experiences of equality campaigners and legislators who have worked across party lines to promote inclusion. The session explored how authentic representation can influence legislation, how personal experiences are translated into political consensus, and the protections needed for those leading efforts for change.

Mr Santos said: “I am proud to have been able to contribute to the panel discussing several subjects including trans-inclusive healthcare and navigating faith-based opposition.

“I am thrilled to have joined the BIMR LGBT+ Network for Parliamentarians and add a Gibraltarian voice and perspective to such an important forum.”

Most Read

Local News

Major developments at former Rooke site and John Mackintosh Square set for planning debate

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

UK/Spain News

Drama in bay as supply vessel bursts into flames

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Local News

Rooke loan repayments under way as project awaits fire safety clearance

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

Chamber raises concerns over proposed public sector pay increase

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite calls Chamber of Commerce statement on public sector pay "shortsighted"

26th June 2025

Local News
GFIU launches new e-learning module on countering ransomware financing

26th June 2025

Local News
Santos meets with Lived Experience Council to discuss disability issues

26th June 2025

Local News
Gibraltar College celebrates student achievements at annual awards ceremony

26th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025