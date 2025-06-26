Minister Santos joins panel and LGBT+ Network at CPA regional conference

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, has attended the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region (BIMR) Conference in Cardiff, Wales.

Mr Santos, together with the Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, attended the launch of the BIMR LGBT+ Network for Parliamentarians. Mr Santos was invited to join the Network’s committee.

He also took part in a panel session titled The importance of LGBT voices in Parliament, which focused on the experiences of equality campaigners and legislators who have worked across party lines to promote inclusion. The session explored how authentic representation can influence legislation, how personal experiences are translated into political consensus, and the protections needed for those leading efforts for change.

Mr Santos said: “I am proud to have been able to contribute to the panel discussing several subjects including trans-inclusive healthcare and navigating faith-based opposition.

“I am thrilled to have joined the BIMR LGBT+ Network for Parliamentarians and add a Gibraltarian voice and perspective to such an important forum.”