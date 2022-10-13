Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister welcomes cruise executives to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2022

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has welcomed a group of cruise executives to Gibraltar.

The familiarisation trip was hosted by MH Bland, who had invited cruise executives to Gibraltar from Saga Cruises, Fred Olson, Mystic Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Azamara.

The group was shown around Gibraltar, including a trip to the top of the Rock on the cable car, where they were greeted by the Minister and the MH Bland team.

“These trips are very important because it allows the decision makers to see the destination at first hand. I am grateful to MH Bland for organizing this trip as it is beneficial to Gibraltar PLC in general,” said Mr Daryanani.

“This is an example of the private sector involvement that I have mentioned in the past.”

“We need to work in partnership to make this a success. Gibraltar has all the ingredients to really become the port of choice in the Mediterranean and for as long as I am Minister for Tourism I will work non-stop towards achieving that goal,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Spanish holiday sees frontier queues increase

Wed 12th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain to tighten border checks for children and youngsters

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

‘In this job you know at what time you are going to start but you never know at what time you are going to go home – that is the airport and I just love it’

Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Local News

Jamie Trinidad appointed King’s Counsel

Wed 12th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bill to regulate the sale and supply of vaping products to children

13th October 2022

Local News
Laying up of the old Royal Gibraltar Regiment Colours

13th October 2022

Local News
Illustrator Eleanor Dobbs to hold ‘Lest We Forget’ illustration workshop

13th October 2022

Local News
Government states it will not tolerate any abuse of teachers

13th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022