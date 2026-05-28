Ministry event focuses on financial safeguards for older people

The Ministry of Equality hosted a community event on Thursday focused on strengthening financial safeguards for older people in Gibraltar and raising awareness of risks including scams, financial abuse and exploitation.

The event, titled Enhancing Financial Safeguards for Older Persons, was opened by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

It formed part of the ministry’s wider programme of work on age as a protected characteristic, following events including the International Day of Older Persons in October, Golden Week in December and Gibraltar’s first Age Symposium in February.

The event brought together speakers from legal, financial, policing, safeguarding and health backgrounds.

Presentations were delivered by Leandra Ghio, Lian Falzun and Rachel Hankin from NatWest International; Abigail Cornelio, Senior Partner at Hassans; Karen Truman, Dementia Coordinator at the Gibraltar Health Authority; Maite Carreras, Team Manager with the Care Agency’s Social Work Adult Services; and Lourdes Mas, Michael Heap and Jordan Recagno from the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Discussions also focused on financial literacy, early safeguarding intervention and the importance of multi-agency collaboration in protecting vulnerable older people in the community.

The Ministry of Equality thanked all speakers and attendees, with particular thanks to NatWest International for sponsoring the event.

Mr Santos said: “As a government, we are committed to ensuring that older persons in Gibraltar are protected, respected and empowered. Financial abuse and exploitation can have devastating consequences, particularly for vulnerable individuals, and events such as this are essential in raising awareness and strengthening safeguards across our community. I am grateful to all our speakers and partners for helping us continue these important conversations and for sharing their expertise with the public.”