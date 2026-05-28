Warrant Officer Paul Llanelo receives The Cadet Forces Medal.

Warrant Officer (WO) Paul Llanelo was presented with the Cadet Forces Medal by Wing Staff Officer Squadron Leader Stuart Smith who was in Gibraltar to visit our cadet force, No.2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron.

The Cadet Forces Medal is a long service award which recognises the dedicated contribution of adult volunteers in the Cadet Forces across the UK. It is awarded to adult instructors who have completed 12 years of efficient and continuous service. The Cadet Forces Medal is an important symbol of recognition for the efforts of our volunteer leaders who play a vital role in mentoring and guiding our cadets.

During Sqn Ldr Smiths visit he was joined by Flt Lt Reece Seaman the Wing Deputy Training Officer.

Between them they delivered induction training to new members of staff with guidance on entering uniform service, and also explained the corps new space syllabus to the cadets which was appreciated with a great deal of interest and questions.

“It has been another fantastic visit to No 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron, delivering CFAV and Cadet training alongside a dedicated and motivated team. A particular highlight was the privilege of presenting WO Llanelo with his Cadet Forces Medal, recognising not only his outstanding contribution to the cadet forces but also his 39 years’ prior service, in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, a truly inspiring record of loyal service, especially in Gibraltar”, said Sqn Ldr Stuart Smith.

Flt Lt Ivan Caward, Sqn Commanding officer said “Paul has a great amount of military and local knowledge that he passes on to the cadets with great enthusiasm and devotion, not only to our own cadets but to visiting cadets and cadets on camps in the UK. He has a great rapport with the cadets and is a great mentor to our new members of staff.”

“I feel very honoured and proud to receive the Cadet Force Medal. I have enjoyed these past 13 years with the Sqn, especially passing on my extensive knowledge gained in my 39 years in the army to the cadets and I look forward to continuing my career with the Squadron.” WO Paul Llanelo added.