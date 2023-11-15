Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Nov, 2023

Ministry for Trade launches ‘Connect Hub’

By Chronicle Staff
15th November 2023

Entrepreneurs looking to establish financial businesses in Gibraltar can now make use of Connect Hub, a new initiative within the existing Liaison Team at the Ministry for Trade and Industry.

The team that has already been in place has been an invaluable source of support to gaming operators and financial services firms that have made Gibraltar their home, a spokesperson for the Government said.

“Now, in a welcome and inclusive step forward, the Gibraltar Government is ready to extend a helping hand to entrepreneurs (including our young talent) looking to establish their financial businesses in Gibraltar,” the spokesperson said.

“As part of the Ministry’s strategy, the new ‘Connect Hub’ will also be working closely with the Minister for Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, to co-ordinate the implementation of the Government’s policy to foster young entrepreneurship in Gibraltar and dialogue about career prospects within the financial sectors as promised in the Government’s manifesto.”

“This dedicated unit was established to guide and connect people through all the interactions and processes with various Public Service departments that are a necessary part of this journey.”

For persons unfamiliar with the processes involved, this can sometimes be perceived to be complex and time-consuming, the Government spokesperson said.

“Our Government's commitment to supporting new financial sector businesses recognises that the path to establishing a start-up can pose some challenges,” Mr Feetham said.

“The new Connect Hub, already known for its exceptional service to established firms, is now set to empower and assist talented individuals (including, importantly, our young people) in our community.”

“We must work hard to secure Gibraltar's future in the financial sector, especially in the realm of digital technology.”

Mr Feetham encourages interested parties to reach out to discover the various ways in which the Connect Hub can offer their invaluable assistance by sending, in the first instance, an email to LiaisonDep.MJTI@gibraltar.gov.gi for all matters related to the support they provide.

