Mon 16th Dec, 2019

Ministry for Transport reaches out for public input

By Chronicle Staff
16th December 2019

Members of the public are encouraged to get in touch with the Ministry for Transport for their chance to have a say on traffic and transport matters in Gibraltar.
A new Transport Advisory Committee will be launched by the Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, early in the New Year.

The committee will provide high level advice on transport and traffic related matters to the Government.

It will also seek the views of stakeholders on the workings of Transport and Traffic Commissions and discuss the possible amalgamation of both.

This working group will be chaired by Mr Daryanani and will aim to include representatives from different sectors of the community, relevant associations and the general public.

Members of the public who might be interested in forming part of this committee are encouraged to e-mail mbtt@gibraltar.gov.gi no later than the January 17. Membership will be on a rotating basis.

Mr Daryanani said: “Traffic and parking affects everybody on a daily basis.”

“There are many issues that need to be discussed, our bus service, taxi service and the Environment, incorporating our Green Gibraltar policy.”

“I want to involve as many members of the public as possible to have a chance to participate in the decision-making process.”

“The Government will deliver its programme in full consultation and discussion with interested parties.”

