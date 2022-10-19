Ministry of Business, Tourism and the Port become Dementia Friends

The Ministry of Business, Tourism and The Port have taken part in a Dementia Friends session held by the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, Daphne Alcantara.

The Minister responsible for the sector Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “A few weeks ago I became a Dementia friend along with my ministerial colleagues. It was then that it struck me how important it was to be aware of Dementia and that it can affect anyone, of any age. I am delighted that my ministry team have also now become Dementia friends, enjoying Daphne’s session and certainly learning about this condition.”