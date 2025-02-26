Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Ministry of Employment announces Skills For Care Apprenticeship

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2025

The Ministry of Employment, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Health Authority and Care Agency, has launched the Skills For Care Apprenticeship, offering Gibraltar residents aged 18+ the opportunity to train and work in care roles while earning a living.

The apprenticeship is designed for individuals who are passionate about a fulfilling career in care, and will provide a practical knowledge to thrive in a variety of care roles, such as Healthcare Assistant and Care Worker. It is open to residents of Gibraltar who are over 18 years of age.

Minister for Employment with responsibility for Training, Christian Santos, said he was pleased to offer apprenticeship opportunities in this sector.

“By offering this programme we are providing new, rewarding, upskilling initiatives, where you can earn a living and make a real difference in people’s lives,” he said.

To register sign up no later than March 7 at https://forms.office.com/e/BgahWvbk9n

