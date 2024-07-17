Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jul, 2024

Local News

Ministry of Equality and Para Sports Gibraltar to host inclusive Para Sports Day

By Chronicle Staff
17th July 2024

The Ministry of Equality, in collaboration with Para Sports Gibraltar, will be holding a Para Sports Day on Saturday, September 7 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

The day aims to allow the public to experience and play adaptive sports whilst discovering the power of inclusion and adaptability. Led by Benji Borastero, Gibraltar’s first Para-Athlete, there will be a wheelchair basketball tournament and taster sessions in para badminton, sitting volleyball and goalball.

Teams can be made up of families, friends or corporate colleagues aged 16 and over, with a minimum of four players and maximum of eight. Proceeds of team registrations will go towards Para Sports Gibraltar. People of all abilities are welcome.

“The Para Sports Day is designed to raise awareness of sports for people with disabilities and to create a sense of community,” said the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

“It will also offer firsthand experience of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and conversely, the inclusive and empowering nature of adaptive sports. I encourage people to sign up and join in what I am sure will be a really fun day.”

For more information or to register interest, email meect@gibraltar.gov.gi

The deadline for registration is on Wednesday August 14.

