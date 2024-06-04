Ministry of Equality announces panel event to mark Pride Month

The Ministry of Equality has announced the first of a number of initiatives to mark Pride Month.

“June is an important time to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues and to promote equality, diversity, inclusion and belonging,” said a statement from the Ministry.

The first of the initiatives organized by the Ministry of Equality is a panel discussion event with the theme, ‘Pride: Relevance and Reality.’

The event is open to the public and will take place at 6:30pm on Monday, June 10 at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall. Registration is necessary as there is limited seating. Anyone interested in attending can register their interest by emailing meect@gibraltar.gov.gi or on Tel: 200 46253.

“I am very happy to mark Pride with an event that promotes discussion and engagement and that is open to the whole community,” said the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

“Whilst there have been hugely significant changes to legislation which have protected the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and which have led to greater acceptance, there is still some work to be done to ensure healthy, respectful and inclusive attitudes for all members of our community.”

“We can all play a part in the promotion of these positive attitudes through our choice of language and through our actions.”

“Every citizen of Gibraltar deserves and is entitled to feel safe, included and accepted. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the panel event in what will be a healthy and open discussion of LGBTQ+ matters,” he added.