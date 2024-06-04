Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry of Equality announces panel event to mark Pride Month

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2024

The Ministry of Equality has announced the first of a number of initiatives to mark Pride Month.

“June is an important time to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues and to promote equality, diversity, inclusion and belonging,” said a statement from the Ministry.

The first of the initiatives organized by the Ministry of Equality is a panel discussion event with the theme, ‘Pride: Relevance and Reality.’

The event is open to the public and will take place at 6:30pm on Monday, June 10 at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall. Registration is necessary as there is limited seating. Anyone interested in attending can register their interest by emailing meect@gibraltar.gov.gi or on Tel: 200 46253.

“I am very happy to mark Pride with an event that promotes discussion and engagement and that is open to the whole community,” said the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

“Whilst there have been hugely significant changes to legislation which have protected the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and which have led to greater acceptance, there is still some work to be done to ensure healthy, respectful and inclusive attitudes for all members of our community.”

“We can all play a part in the promotion of these positive attitudes through our choice of language and through our actions.”

“Every citizen of Gibraltar deserves and is entitled to feel safe, included and accepted. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the panel event in what will be a healthy and open discussion of LGBTQ+ matters,” he added.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Time to refocus on Heritage

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Brexit

Albares looks beyond July 4 for ‘final push’ on treaty

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar Development Plan tender awarded to UK company for £634K

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
ESG welcomes Development Plan progress

4th June 2024

Local News
GCS Summer workshops and activities

4th June 2024

Local News
Calpe Conference 2024 - Climate change, ecology and evolution on the Atlantic Islands and its continental seaboard

4th June 2024

Local News
Over 200 cycle around the Rock to mark World Bicycle Day

4th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024