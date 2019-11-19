Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry of Equality Deliver Presentations to mark International Men’s Day 2019

By Chronicle Staff
19th November 2019

To mark International Men's Day, the Ministry of Equality is set to deliver a number of presentations at all local primary schools during the course of this week and next week.

The presentations aim to challenge gender stereotypes, with a focus on gender and professions, and to promote the idea that gender is not a barrier to their individual aspirations.

The ministry believes that challenging gender stereotypes plays a crucial role in ensuring that girls and boys have equal access to a range of opportunities and that they can develop their full potential academically and in the workplace.

A statement from the ministry stated that ensuring that there is a balanced representation of men and women in different fields and professions is also vital in order to promote a fair and inclusive society.

“Like their female counterparts, boys and men face a number of challenges, many of which stem as a result of entrenched gender stereotypes. Challenging these stereotypes is vital in order for boys and men to lead healthy, safe and productive lives where they can harness and develop their talents and abilities,” said minister for equality Samantha Sacramento.

“I am delighted that we are able to start this conversation with the younger members of our community from a very early age before gender stereotypes become firmly entrenched. I would like to thank the Department of Education and the schools for working together with us on this initiative,” she added.

Most Read

Local News

La Linea urges Spanish Govt to invest in border

Mon 18th Nov, 2019

Sports

Women’s Football - London City Lionesses Ellie Mason confirms link to Gibraltar

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltarian artist Beatrice Garcia launches first solo exhibition in London

Sun 17th Nov, 2019

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Court rejects appeal in drug case, but highlights prison loneliness

19th November 2019

Local News
Veteran’s daughter visits the Rock

19th November 2019

Local News
Ministry of Equality Deliver Presentations to mark International Men’s Day 2019

19th November 2019

Local News
Galliano’s fourth book in church series

19th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019