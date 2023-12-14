Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry of Equality delivers equality, diversity and inclusion training at the University of Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2023

The Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation on equality matters with a focus on disability and gender to the current cohort of Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) students at the University of Gibraltar.

Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality and Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office delivered a full day’s training on a number of key equality issues, including diversity, inclusion and belonging, gender stereotypes, unconscious bias, disability language and etiquette and neurodevelopmental issues.

“Equality and inclusion are an integral part of the PGCE course, and the Ministry of Equality was well placed to deliver this element of the course at the University of Gibraltar,” said a statement from the Government.

Similar presentations having been delivered annually to the PGCE’s cohort since 2019 and a total of 88 PGCE students have, to date, have completed the training.

The Ministry of Equality was also invited earlier this year to participate in the Department of Education’s in-service days for all education staff held earlier this year.

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said he was very pleased that staff from the Ministry of Equality and from the Supported Needs and Disability Office were invited to deliver the training.

“Addressing equality issues with future teachers who will play a key role in promoting key values of social justice and social inclusion is important as this will better inform their practice,” he said.

“It is vital that we continue to promote equality and that we continue to work with as many key stakeholders as possible.”

Most Read

Local News

RGP officer accused of unauthorised disclosure of police data

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Features

The Primal run - a shopping Mecca

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Features

Christmas time celebrated at Notre Dame and St Joseph’s Nursery Schools

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Features

Miss Gibraltar 2024 contestants select their numbers

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Albares says ‘absurd’ to exclude airport from UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mayor hosts the Nautilus Project

14th December 2023

Local News
Cavalcade appeal for trailers

14th December 2023

Local News
Officials investigate three potential sources of Legionnaire’s disease

13th December 2023

Local News
Childline to launch Resilient Minds programme

13th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023