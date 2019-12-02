Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry of Equality delivers presentation to PGCE students

By Chronicle Staff
2nd December 2019

The Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation on equality matters to the first cohort of Postgraduate Certificate in Education students at the University of Gibraltar.

The presentation focused on gender and disability issues.

Two officers from the Department of Equality, Marlene Dalli and Jason Belilo, delivered presentations on issues including diversity and inclusion, gender stereotypes, unconscious bias, and disability language and etiquette.

Teaching on equality and inclusion is a necessary competence of the PGCE training and the Gibraltar University was well placed to deliver this element of the course through the Ministry of Equality.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am delighted that the Department of Equality has been invited to address the University of Gibraltar’s very first cohort of PGCE students on equality issues.”

“Teachers play a pivotal role in promoting the key values of social justice and fairness to the younger members of our community.”

“Raising awareness of equality forms part of the Ministry for Equality's business plan, equality issues are also an intrinsic part of the PGCE programme of study and I am very pleased to have been able to provide support in this way and thank my staff for the high standard of their delivery.”

“It is very important that we continue to promote equality within the local community and that we continue to work with key stakeholders.”

“I would like to also thank University lecturer Sonia Lopez for ensuring that that this essential element was properly included in the course.”

Most Read

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Average gaming sector salary in Gib rises to £83,441

Thu 28th Nov, 2019

Local News

Application filed for five town houses on site of Humphrey’s Bungalows

Sat 30th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
MoD honours long-serving civilian staff

2nd December 2019

Local News
Government complete phase one of Grand Battery restoration

2nd December 2019

Local News
Ministry of Equality delivers presentation to PGCE students

2nd December 2019

Local News
Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

2nd December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019