Ministry of Equality hold successful Para Sports Day

The Ministry of Equality, in collaboration with Para Sports Gibraltar, held their first Para Sports Day this last Saturday at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

Organisers stated that the turnout and participation was “extraordinary for this first event of its kind, with twelve teams from the private and public sector taking part with colleagues, friends and family, getting experience of playing adaptive sports and discovering firsthand the power of inclusion and adaptability.”

Coinciding with the penultimate day of the Paralympics, the event focused on the Paralympic values of determination, equality, inspiration and courage. Para Sports can have a transformative impact not just on persons with disabilities but also on society and the drive for equality.

Led by Benji Borastero, a member of the Ministry of Equality and Gibraltar’s first Para-Athlete, the day brought a competitive wheelchair basketball tournament and taster sessions in sitting volleyball and blindfolded goalball.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, opened the event by welcoming all competitors and thanking them and all the volunteers, to include GABBA and GVA referees, GSLA staff, Lewis Stagnetto Ltd for providing water, and everyone else who made the day a success.

Mr Santos, along with the Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, presented the top three teams in the wheelchair basketball tournament with trophies. 3rd place went to BV Group, 2nd place to a team from No 6, and 1st place to Games Global. Mr Santos congratulated the winners and expressed his desire for this event to be held annually.

All proceeds collected have gone towards Para Sports Gibraltar.