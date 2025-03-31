Ministry of Equality marks International Transgender Day of Visibility

The Ministry of Equality is marking International Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual event that celebrates the transgender community and raises awareness of the challenges faced by transgender individuals.

The day also serves as an opportunity to promote understanding and acceptance.

In November 2024, the Ministry published a Draft Bill proposing amendments to the Crimes Act 2011 to strengthen protections for transgender individuals. The Bill seeks to introduce tougher penalties for crimes motivated by hatred towards the transgender community, in line with protections for other groups. It also aims to extend “stirring-up hatred” offences to include those based on transgender identity.

The Ministry also highlighted the Gibraltar Health Authority’s Adult Gender Service, which provides support for individuals affected by gender dysphoria. Those seeking assistance are encouraged to consult their GP for referral.

The Ministry of Equality said it remains committed to raising awareness of transgender issues and supporting available services.