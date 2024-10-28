Ministry of Equality to mark International Men’s Day with a conference event

The Ministry of Equality will be marking International Men’s Day on Tuesday, November 19 with a conference called ‘Breaking Barriers’ at the Sunborn.

‘Breaking Barriers’ aims to build upon the Ministry of Equality’s International Men’s Day events last year which focused on the need to identify and eradicate barriers that may prevent men and boys from seeking help, advice and support for physical and mental health concerns, said a statement from the Government.

The aim of the conference is to promote a positive conversation about men and masculinity, and on promoting better health outcomes for boys and men.

The conference will showcase different Government departments and agencies as well as charities and NGOs supporting men and boys’ well-being.

Additionally, the conference will focus on the importance of promoting better mental health support for men in the workplace and strategies for this

It will include panel discussions, Q and As, personal testimony, interactive engagement and a keynote presentation.

The event is open to the public and will run from 9am to 1pm, but registration is necessary.

To register contact meect@gibraltar.gov.gi or telephone 200 42509. Early registration is recommended as spaces are limited.

The Government asked those registering to advise of any accessibility or dietary requirements upon registration.

“The Ministry of Equality’s events for International Men’s Day last year raised the profile of boys and men’s well-being and helped to generate a conversation around boys and men’s physical and mental health,” said the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

“Men are less likely to focus on self-care so creating a culture where seeking help and advice for mental health concerns becomes the norm is vital.”

“I hope that the conference will be a pivotal point that will continue to generate important and meaningful conversations around boys and men’s well-being beyond International Men’s Day and that it will galvanize the community into taking positive action.”