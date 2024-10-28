Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry of Equality to mark International Men’s Day with a conference event

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2024

The Ministry of Equality will be marking International Men’s Day on Tuesday, November 19 with a conference called ‘Breaking Barriers’ at the Sunborn.

‘Breaking Barriers’ aims to build upon the Ministry of Equality’s International Men’s Day events last year which focused on the need to identify and eradicate barriers that may prevent men and boys from seeking help, advice and support for physical and mental health concerns, said a statement from the Government.

The aim of the conference is to promote a positive conversation about men and masculinity, and on promoting better health outcomes for boys and men.

The conference will showcase different Government departments and agencies as well as charities and NGOs supporting men and boys’ well-being.

Additionally, the conference will focus on the importance of promoting better mental health support for men in the workplace and strategies for this

It will include panel discussions, Q and As, personal testimony, interactive engagement and a keynote presentation.

The event is open to the public and will run from 9am to 1pm, but registration is necessary.

To register contact meect@gibraltar.gov.gi or telephone 200 42509. Early registration is recommended as spaces are limited.

The Government asked those registering to advise of any accessibility or dietary requirements upon registration.

“The Ministry of Equality’s events for International Men’s Day last year raised the profile of boys and men’s well-being and helped to generate a conversation around boys and men’s physical and mental health,” said the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

“Men are less likely to focus on self-care so creating a culture where seeking help and advice for mental health concerns becomes the norm is vital.”

“I hope that the conference will be a pivotal point that will continue to generate important and meaningful conversations around boys and men’s well-being beyond International Men’s Day and that it will galvanize the community into taking positive action.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt defends ‘vital’ change in telecom law as Opposition warns against ‘blanket monopoly’

Sun 27th Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

New DNA study reveals strong genetic link between French and Gibraltar Neanderthals, spotlighted in ARTE documentary

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Brexit

La Linea united in face of Brexit challenge

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes considers ‘firming’ phone use policy in schools

28th October 2024

Local News
GHA urges public to recognise FAST stroke signs on World Stroke Day

28th October 2024

Local News
Coroner opens inquest into Simon Parkes disappearance

28th October 2024

Local News
Street art mural vandalised over the weekend

28th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024