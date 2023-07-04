Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry of Justice partners with Childline to develop domestic abuse services

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2023

The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, on Monday announced the development of a new service for children who experience domestic abuse in Gibraltar.

As part of the Government’s National Strategy for tackling domestic abuse, Ms Sacramento has commissioned Childline, in collaboration with the NSPCC in the UK, to deliver an evidenced based recovery programme for children and their non-abusing parent.

This programme will also be supported by the Care Agency.

The Domestic Abuse Recovery Together programme takes place over a 10-week cycle.

Parents and children aged 7 to 14 years meet for a weekly two-hour group session. Children and parents work together for an hour at the start of the group, and then take part in activities in separate groups. At the end of each session, they join together again.

Parents will learn more about how domestic abuse happens and how it affects children.

They will also explore experiences and strategies that can be used as a parent.

Children will take part in activities together that will aim to help them build their own understanding of domestic abuse and how they are feeling.

“It is heart-breaking to think that all too often children are unwittingly caught up in the effects of domestic abuse and for some, the mental scars of such early exposure will significantly impact on them for the rest of their lives, this is why ‘breaking the cycle’ of abuse is so crucial,” Ms Sacramento said.

“However, we can intervene early to give these children and young people a lifeline through organisations like the Care Agency, the Department of Education, Childline, and other organisations who are already providing services.

“In addition to the existing services, this programme will help support and further enhance services to children in Gibraltar. Government is absolutely committed to tackling the appalling crime of domestic abuse and we are determined that no one should suffer, least of all children.”

The Domestic Abuse Recovery Together programme has been introduced in many local authorities in the UK, and is recognised in the UK by the Home Office.

“This programme enables children and their parents to communicate and rebuild their relationships and also provides children and their parents opportunities to meet others who have lived through similar experiences,” the Government said.

According to research carried out by the NSPCC, children affected by domestic abuse in their early years are four times more likely to go on to experience or perpetrate domestic abuse later in life.

“Childline is very grateful to Minister Sacramento for the funding provided by the Ministry for Justice to introduce this programme and to Mr Carlos Banderas the CEO of the Care Agency who will be supporting this programme,” Childline CEO, Caroline Carter said.

“Childline receives many contacts every year from frightened children living with domestic abuse across Gibraltar, and we know that it can cause serious harm to children’s emotional and physical wellbeing.”

“We want all children, and their parents, who have suffered domestic abuse to have access to the right services to help keep them safe and recover from these traumatic experiences.”

Most Read

Local News

Bayside Central granted outline planning permission, but DPC raises some concerns

Sat 1st Jul, 2023

Local News

Local fishermen reel in record-breaking 376kg Bluefin Tuna

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

UK/Spain News

Amid Brexit uncertainty, a message from La Linea: ‘We won’t be resigned to our fate’

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Local News

Officer shortfall leaves RGP facing ‘unsustainable’ strain

Mon 3rd Jul, 2023

Local News

Govt’s 'living street’ project on Europort Avenue gains full planning approval

Sat 1st Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Isola ‘100% confident’ Gibraltar will be removed from grey list in October

3rd July 2023

Local News
A year on, Justice for Carolina Action Group again calls for independent inquiry

3rd July 2023

Local News
Gibraltar internationally recognised for efforts on tobacco control

3rd July 2023

Local News
Exercise to test emergency response to LNG terminal and power station incident

3rd July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023