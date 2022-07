The was a minor oil spill of in the region of 20 litres in BGTW on Friday morning at 7am, the incident occurred during bunkering operations.

The spill came from vessel Blue Bosporus and as soon as it was reported to the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) the oil spill contingency plan was activated and Algeciras Port authorities were also notified for their awareness

The vessel is currently detained by the GPA and an investigation is underway.