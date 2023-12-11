Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Miss Gibraltar 2024 contestants select their numbers

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th December 2023

The nine contestants vying for the Miss Gibraltar 2024 crown selected their numbers last week during a draw held in the Mayor’s Parlour.

The pageant is being organised by Kelvin Hewitt, director of No1 Models, and the Mayor of Gibraltar, and a former Miss Gibraltar herself, Carmen Gomez, welcomed the ladies to City Hall.

One by one the contestants selected their numbers.

Contestant No1 is Phoebe Noble, No2 is Macey Brooklyn Whalley, No3 is Kayligh Lara Romero, No4 is April Baldachino, No5 is Shania Ballester, No6 is Esther Martin Kelleher, No7 is Courtney Edwards, No8 is Lauren Shephard, and No9 is Shania Ballester.

The pageant is open to women aged 17 to 26, with the winner of Miss Gibraltar 2024 set to represented Gibraltar in the Miss World pageant.

The 1st Princess and 2nd Princess will be given the opportunity to represent Gibraltar at the Miss Grand International and Miss Supranational Pageants respectively.

The Miss Gibraltar 2024 pageant is set to be held in the first quarter of 2024.

