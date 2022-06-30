MoD files plans to dredge harbour for aircraft carriers

British Forces Gibraltar has filed an application with the Town Planner to dredge areas within Admiralty waters to allow for Queen Elizabeth class (QEC) aircraft carriers to safely berth at South Mole.

A survey report filed with the application denotes the areas that need to be dredged.

The Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers are the largest and most advanced warships ever built for the Royal Navy.

When HMS Queen Elizabeth has called at Gibraltar in the past, it has docked on the outside of the Western Berth due to draught restrictions in the harbour.