MoD praises former employee for a three decades of unblemished service

A former Ministry of Defence employee was recently presented with the Imperial Service Medal by the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, following 33 years of unblemished service.

Ivanna Picardo joined the MoD in April 1984 as a casual clerical assistant in the Public Accounts section of the Royal Gibraltar Airforce.

In 1985 she moved on promotion to the Property Services Agency where she remained until its closure in 1992.

Mrs Picardo then undertook a variety of appointments, these included working in the Families Housing Service, Cash Office, Pay and Pensions Section and Command Commercial Business Cell.

Before her retirement Mrs Picardo returned to the Cash Office to work. Her main responsibility was to provide a reliable and professional counter service which she performed to a very high standard.

The MoD explained that she was always very passionate about her work and was very professional when dealing with the many customers that visited the counter daily. Mrs Picardo’s role carried much responsibility, dealing with large amounts of cash; she consistently demonstrated that she was very reliable and dependable, and her accounting was always spot on.

In September 2017, Mrs Picado retired from the MoD having completed 33 years and five months of unblemished service.

Mrs Picardo is a worthy recipient of the ISM, the MoD said.

“Mrs Picardo is remembered for her professionalism, friendly nature, her ability to rise to any given challenge and her willingness to work above and beyond what was expected.”

“Although it has been some time since she left MOD her friends and colleagues would like to take this opportunity to congratulate her on her award and wish her well in her retirement. Well done.”

Mrs Picardo received her award on October 11 at an Investiture ceremony at the Convent.