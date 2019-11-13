Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Nov, 2019

MoD to test response to nuclear incident at Z berth

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2019

Elements of HQ British Forces Gibraltar and other agencies will be taking part in a routine exercise on Wednesday to test the Ministry of Defence’s preparedness in the event of an incident at the nuclear berth.

As in previous years, this will include ‘real time’ scenarios which will take place on the MoD estate and in particular the South Mole.

“Evacuation alarms may be sounded during the exercise and emergency service vehicles may be seen moving around the area,” the MoD said in a statement.

“Members of the public can be re-assured that this exercise is a necessary part of our routine training and there is no need for them to take any action on hearing the alarms.”

