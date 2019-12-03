Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Dec, 2019

MoD’s Movember moustaches go from ‘most unique’ to ‘utterly bonkers’

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd December 2019

Although it is rude to judge a person by their appearance it was essential last Friday morning during this year’s MoD Movember competition, where contestants’ moustaches were scrutinised by three judges.

Taking place in the Community Centre at Four Corners there were various awards up for grabs.

The men stood proudly tilting their heads so that to show their month-old facial hair in the best light.

Winning the coveted ‘Civilian Best Moustache’ was David Cooper, Alan Smart won the ‘Navy’s Best Moustache’ award.

The award for ‘Most Unique Moustache’ which was “totally and utterly bonkers” went to Darren Hemmings, who also won ‘Best Moustache Ever’.

Taking home the award for ‘Teenage Boy Effort’ was Roger McCelland.

Winning the ‘Gentleman’s Moustache’ award, for a growth that was both “sophisticated and sleek” was Steve Hughes. Mr Hughes went on to thank his Mum in his ad lib acceptance speech much to everyone’s amusement.

The ‘Manliest Moustache of the Day’ award was bestowed on Albert Gonzalez.

The ‘Last Minute Tash’ was awarded to Martin Cooper.

Certificates were also given to participants, there present, who had walked over 60kilometres (kms) in the month of November in a bid to raise awareness of the 60 men who are lost to suicide every 60 minutes around the world.

Two walkers were deemed outstanding. Including Darren Hemmings who over this month walked 357.85kms raising £140. Raising £400 online alone was Albert Gonzalez.
Over £1,000 was raised this month across MoD Gibraltar.

