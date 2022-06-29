Moldovan national remanded in custody after runway security breach
A Moldovan national was arrested in a restricted area of the runway close to a military aircraft after entering Gibraltar illegally “to see the big planes”. Yuritch Ruslan Pustotin, 37, of Moldova, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after GDP officers found him “loitering” on the runway after jumping over the fence to enter...
