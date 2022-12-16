Monday launch for fourth book in ‘Alice’s Table’ series

The fourth book in the series of Alice’s Table by Alice Mascarenhas, former deputy editor of the Gibraltar Chronicle, will be launched next week at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The book is once again a collection of the last year of Alice’s Saturday columns which are published weekly in the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Four years on, Alice’s Table IV, once again features the voices from Gibraltar which reach all sectors of the community and tell the stories of personal achievement, sacrifice and perseverance, of trials and successes told with humanity and a reporter’s keen eye for detail as each story is brought to life.

This is Gibraltar’s social history as told through the many personalities who have been a part of our community and our history. Book four covers the period October 2021 to September this year.

The great variety of voices in this volume include media personalities Johnny Bugeja, Juan Carlos Teuma and George Duboulay. It tells the story of Gibraltar’s long standing politician Sir Joe Bossano who she first interviewed at the young age of 17.

Describing this volume as perhaps her most personal yet, she also records two important moments: the 25th anniversary of Alice’s Radio Gibraltar weekly show ‘Centre Stage’, giving insight into radio and the commitment of a lifetime, and her account of the long walk (12 hours) to pay her respects to The Queen lying in State - a woman who had been a constant throughout and in all our lives.

Chronicle Editor Brian Reyes writes in the forward of this fourth edition how this personal account is one of his favourite pieces since Alice started her weekly slot now more than four years ago.

“A piece that uses a personal vantage point to explore a nation’s collective grief for a Queen whose lifelong devotion to duty and her country inspired generations. The column is just one of the many gems collected in this, the fourth volume of Alice’s Table. The book, like the column, is a treasure trove of Gibraltarian history written in real time.”

Journalist and broadcaster Alice Mascarenhas said she was once again grateful to everyone who had formed part of this latest series and who had shared their personal stories to record a part of Gibraltar’s history.

“It is now over four years since I first embarked on this journey. With over 200 hundred voices recorded I am honoured and privileged to be able to tell the story of so many people in our community – stories from yesterday and today. I never imagined when I started out that we would one day publish a fourth volume in book form. I am grateful to all those who have trusted me in telling their story and for joining me on this journey,” she said.

“It is hard to believe that there are now four books in this series which has allowed for a young intern aspiring to be a journalist to join the Gibraltar Chronicle in the summer months. All the profits from the books go towards this project to nurture and encourage young journalists,” she added.

Chief Executive Officer at Gibraltar Cultural Services Seamus Byrne commented that these voices from the Rock’s past and present were being brought to life in this series and how vital they were to be recorded for tomorrow’s generation.

The book is published by the Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd with the support of Gibraltar Cultural Services. All four books are on sale at the Chronicle Offices and at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. Once again, all the proceeds from this book will be used for a paid summer internship. The book is priced at £10.

Alice Mascarenhas will launch this coming Monday 19, December with a book signing at the John Mackintosh Hall from 11am to 3pm.

There will also be a book signing at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust bookshop on Thursday 22, December from 11am to 1pm