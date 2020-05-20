Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Monkeys from Gibraltar help mark Scottish parks 50th anniversary

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
20th May 2020

By PA and Chronicle staff Light-fingered monkeys from Gibraltar, picnics with giraffes and boating trips with hippos were among a half-century of memories being recalled as a safari park marked its 50th anniversary in lockdown. Plans for a weekend-long celebration were scuppered by the coronavirus outbreak so Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling marked the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims to reopen borders to tourism in late June

Tue 19th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Vice Admiral Sir David Steel is Gibraltar’s new Governor

Tue 19th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Moroccan smugglers embark on long new route to ship drugs to Europe

Tue 19th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The evacuation diaries

20th May 2020

Features
Jake Torres ‘Corona Travel’ book set to be released this week

20th May 2020

Local News
Christian Hook to paint live on Portrait Artist of the Week

20th May 2020

Local News
Cruise crew transfer completed after flat tyre setback

20th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020