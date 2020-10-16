Mons Calpe grab first three points of the season

Glacis Utd 0-1 Mons Calpe

A solitary goal in the first half proved to be the difference between Mons Calpe and Glacis United in what was the first domestic league match to have been played since March.

The match was to be dictated by the new Covid-19 guidelines which saw all 25 members of each team taking part in one form or another tested 24hrs before the game.

An hour prior to kick-off both sets of players were already gathered at the Victoria Stadium, separated by officials from each other whilst their identities and results were being checked to ensure everyone complied with the new regulations.

This was to be somewhat of a different experience for all as teams were then guided onto the pitch for warm up. Whilst before teams could just venture onto the ground and start their warmup sessions strict protocols ensured that each team entered separately. Ten minutes before kick off a whistle from the match officials signalled for each team to head to their respective bench from where they would once again be guided out to their changing room areas.

Empty stands welcomed them back onto the pitch just minutes before kickoff. Except for a handful of Gibraltar FA officials, doctor, referee observers, a handful of club executives (listed and vetted before entry) and three media personnel, there was no-one else watching the match except those by the touchline.

Attempts to agree on a tv rights deal which would have provided live streaming had failed to materialise after several clubs had held back from agreeing scuppering any chance of the match being streamed.

The match was to prove a tight affair. Glacis United had the first opportunity at goal within seconds of kick off. Glacis’ new signings of Borghi and Whitbreuk creating the first opportunity. Along with Derksen they were to prove a handful for Mons Calpe defence, although failing to find the back of the net on their debuts.

Mons Calpe took some time to warm up to the match but eventually found their feet. Glacis allowed Mons Calpe an opportunity after failing to adequately clear a long throw-in. In their second attempt Mons Calpe struck from inside the six yard box to take the lead.

This provided them with the cushion that saw them grow in confidence. Some solid defensive play ensured that Glacis’ opportunities were reduced in number with Mons Calpe having a chance to score again when the ball went across goal. There was, however, no-one to finish what would have been an easy toe poke.

Mons Calpe came out of the blocks in the second half stronger than their opponents. Dos Santos attempt at a cheeky lob was to strike a post and go out for a goal kick within minutes of the start.

Mons Calpe started to dictate the pace with a string of clean neat passes across the field which led to another chance at goal. This time a cheeky flick with the heel was blocked by the keeper who was furious that his defence had allowed the player space alone in front of goal.

Some harsh tackling and a number of yellow cards marred at times what was a match which could have gone either way as Glacis started to come back trying for an equaliser.

The last fifteen minutes of the match saw Glacis penning Mons Calpe in their half. They failed to find the back of the net with even the additional five minutes of injury time not producing them results.

Mons Calpe walked away with the first three points of the 2020/21 season in what was described by one Gibraltar FA official observing the match as a “historic” occasion with football making its return after seven months without competitive domestic football.