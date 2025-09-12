Monsignor Charles Azzopardi is new Bishop of Gibraltar

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Monsignor Charles Azzopardi to be the Bishop of Gibraltar.

The announcement by the Holy See was delivered on Friday in Gibraltar by Bishop-emeritus Carmel Zammit, whose resignation upon having reached the age limit was accepted by Pope Leo.

The Bishop-elect, known fondly in Gibraltar as Father Charlie, was until now parish priest of St Theresa's Church and Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe.

Born in Gibraltar in 1962 and ordained as priest here in 1992 by Bishop Bernard Devlin, he is well known too for his work with vulnerable people and those in need, including running a soup kitchen since 1998.

As the bells of the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned pealed to celebrate the appointment at midday on Friday, the news spread rapidly through the community.

In the cathedral courtyard, the Bishop-elect was warmly congratulated by many members of the community including the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and later the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi.

“I don't think that I could be happier than to be asked to be Bishop of Gibraltar,” Mgr Azzopardi said.

“I love Gibraltar. Gibraltar is, I think, the best place in the world.”

“And I think that we are very fortunate that we should have a diocese and we should also be proud of the fact that we can actually have our own personal devotion, that of Our lady of Europe, to which definitely I commend myself.”

At a short press conference, the Bishop-elect thanked his predecessor for his many years of work in Gibraltar, not only as Bishop but as teacher and parish priest.

“We are grateful for that [and] this is your house,” the new Bishop said to the outgoing Bishop.

“We expect you to feel always welcome, loved.”

Bishop-emeritus Zammit, who had communicated his resignation about a year ago, said the decision on Gibraltar’s new Bishop had been reached swiftly, given the process can often take much longer.

On behalf of the clergy and the Catholic faithful in Gibraltar, he extended a heartfelt welcome to his successor.

“I don't think there is anybody in Gibraltar who doesn't know him,” Bishop-emeritus Zammit said.

“He is a man of all people and he has done a lot in Gibraltar.”

“We rejoice that the Lord, through his Church, has chosen him as a shepherd to lead his beloved flock in our diocese.”

“As a community, we thank God for his appointment as our Bishop and we assure you, Monsignor Charlie, Bishop-elect, that we will pray for you and that we will be loyal to you.”

“So may the Lord abundantly bless you in your ministry.”

“May the spirit of God grant you courage, humility and joy as you begin your ministry as a Bishop here.”

Mgr Azzopardi will be the ninth Bishop of Gibraltar and the third Gibraltarian to serve in that ministry, after Bishops Rapallo and Caruana.

A date for his ordination and installation as Bishop will be announced within the next three months.

“Father Charlie, everyone's friend, is to be Gibraltar's new Bishop,” said the Chief Minister.

“I am sure this will be met with unbridled joy in our community and not just by Catholics, but by people of all religions and none.”

“Congratulations, Charlie, and thank you for agreeing the Holy Father’s call to look after the Catholic faithful and all others in Gibraltar.”

“I’d like to also take this opportunity to thank Bishop-emeritus Carmel Zammit for his service and dedication to the people of Gibraltar over the past nine years.”

“On behalf of all of Gibraltar, we wish him a healthy, happy and blessed retirement.”

News of the appointment was welcomed outside Gibraltar too.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops' Conference, said the Bishop-elect’s many years of ministry as a priest in Gibraltar would serve him well as he entered this new calling as Bishop.

"The unique position of Gibraltar is well understood by him, not least through his being Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe,” Cardinal Nichols said.

“There the statue of Our Blessed Lady stands overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar and the Mediterranean Sea, a focus of some of the many tensions that are prominent in our world today.”

"On this Feast of the Most Holy Name of Mary, may Our Lady of Europe guide and sustain Mgr Charles in his new ministry and help us all to bring peace and profound mutual understanding in our troubled world."

Speaking to the Chronicle after the announcement, the Bishop-elect said he was aware of the immense responsibility that his new ministry carried and had hesitated momentarily on being told of the Pope’s decision.

“But I accept it in humility and ask God to guide me,” he said.

Asked what he would bring to his new ministry, he replied simply that he would work to support the local clergy and foster togetherness with the community, adding he would strive to “do my best”.

“Whether it’s been in the soup kitchen or in St Theresa’s or the Shrine, or in the schools or with the lay apostolates or the youth, I’ve only ever tried to do my best and I will continue to do that,” Mgr Azzopardi said.

In his parish and charity work, Gibraltar’s new Bishop has long worked side by side with people from across the community and of all ages, something that will serve him well in his new ministry.

“I believe in continuation, I don’t think we can reinvent the wheel,” he said.

“I think it’s very interesting to see worldwide how young people seem to be coming back to the church.”

“I think part of it is that they are tired of emptiness, they are tired of being misinformed, they are tired of not being given the real truth, and I am sure we can redirect them to the truth, which is Jesus.”

The Bishop-elect reflected too on Gibraltar’s closely-knit multifaith community.

“I didn’t learn about ecumenism when I became a priest or in seminary,” he said.

“I learnt it at home.

“I don’t believe in tolerance, I never have. I’ve always believed in respect.”

“And the same respect that I have for others, I have always found towards me.”

“I have great friends from all faiths and I would hope to continue that.”

“The word tolerance, to me, means ‘I put up with you’.”

“Respect means that, while I may not agree with what you think or share your sentiment, I value you as a person.”

Two books have been set up in the Cathedral courtyard for people to leave their messages for the Bishop Elect and Bishop Emeritus.