Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission
A full planning application for the creation of Monument Place and Plaza, a mixed-use development by the Sundial Roundabout, has been filed with Town Planning. If approved, the development will be located to the rear of the Cross of Sacrifice and above Devil’s Tower Road car park. In July last year outline planning permission was...
