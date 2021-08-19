Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Moorish Castle red and white for National Day celebrations

By Chronicle Staff
19th August 2021

The Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white to mark the start of Gibraltar’s National Celebrations from August 20 to 30th and September 3 to 10.

This has been organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Between August 31 and September 2 the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in green, to raise awareness of GibSams Suicide Prevention Campaign.

For further information contact Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236.

