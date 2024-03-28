Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

More arrests after Glacis Estate violent disorder incident

By Chronicle Staff
28th March 2024

Officers from the RGP Operations Division have made several arrests as part of an investigation into recent instances of violence and anti-social behaviour in the area of Glacis Estate.

The arrests followed an incident of violent disorder at Glacis Estate last Friday, where seven individuals were arrested by RGP Response Team officers and where bladed weapons were seized.

On Tuesday 26 March, officers arrested a 33-year old local woman on suspicion of Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network and two male juveniles, aged 16 and 14, on suspicion of two counts of Common Assault.

On Wednesday morning, a 55-year old resident of Glacis Estate was arrested on suspicion of Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network.

A 15-year old male juvenile was also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of Common Assault, in connection with an incident that occurred in Ocean Village in February.

RGP Superintendent Paul Chipolina said: “The RGP continue working alongside HM Government of Gibraltar partners and other stakeholders regarding anti-social behaviour and other issues at Glacis Estate, amongst other areas.”

“This includes communicating with a very dedicated tenants’ association in order to understand and better respond to their concerns.”

“Our officers will continue discharging policing responsibilities, responding to and investigating anti-social behaviour and other crimes reported to police, safeguarding victims and adopting a robust approach with offenders, as our officers have been doing over the past week.”

The RGP said investigations are ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out.

Most Read

Local News

DPC clears two major developments

Wed 27th Mar, 2024

Local News

Eight arrests in two knife crime incidents

Mon 25th Mar, 2024

Local News

Scheme for new Caleta Hotel obtains full planning permission

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Local News

MOT obligations reminder for vehicle owners

Tue 26th Mar, 2024

Features

This year’s Miss Gibraltar contestants

Fri 22nd Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar’s threat level remains at ‘moderate’

28th March 2024

Local News
Michael McIntyre set for Gibraltar performance

28th March 2024

Local News
Girlguiding UK reverses decision to drop OTs

28th March 2024

Local News
McGrail Inquiry team publishes fact sheet on legislative change

28th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024