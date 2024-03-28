More arrests after Glacis Estate violent disorder incident

Officers from the RGP Operations Division have made several arrests as part of an investigation into recent instances of violence and anti-social behaviour in the area of Glacis Estate.

The arrests followed an incident of violent disorder at Glacis Estate last Friday, where seven individuals were arrested by RGP Response Team officers and where bladed weapons were seized.

On Tuesday 26 March, officers arrested a 33-year old local woman on suspicion of Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network and two male juveniles, aged 16 and 14, on suspicion of two counts of Common Assault.

On Wednesday morning, a 55-year old resident of Glacis Estate was arrested on suspicion of Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network.

A 15-year old male juvenile was also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of Common Assault, in connection with an incident that occurred in Ocean Village in February.

RGP Superintendent Paul Chipolina said: “The RGP continue working alongside HM Government of Gibraltar partners and other stakeholders regarding anti-social behaviour and other issues at Glacis Estate, amongst other areas.”

“This includes communicating with a very dedicated tenants’ association in order to understand and better respond to their concerns.”

“Our officers will continue discharging policing responsibilities, responding to and investigating anti-social behaviour and other crimes reported to police, safeguarding victims and adopting a robust approach with offenders, as our officers have been doing over the past week.”

The RGP said investigations are ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out.