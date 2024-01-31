Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

More excavation work in Trafalgar Cemetery as search for Simon Parkes continues

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
31st January 2024

Police officers investigating the disappearance of Royal Navy sailor Simon Parkes over 30 years ago began another search in Trafalgar Cemetery on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, which is leading the investigation, said officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police were conducting “a small amount of excavation work” at the site.

It comes just a fortnight after excavation work was conducted at Town Range Car Park and Trafalgar Cemetery as officers followed a potential further line of enquiry.

No items or materials were located to progress the investigation during those earlier searches.

The latest search started on Wednesday morning and is expected to continue into Thursday.

“This new work being carried out by Royal Gibraltar Police is part of our work to explore all lines of enquiry presented to us,” Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Royal Gibraltar Police for their assistance with this latest operation and the public in Gibraltar for their patience during this activity.”

“We have kept Mr and Mrs Parkes informed of our activity and we know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our ongoing work will one day bring them the answers they so desperately want.”

The investigation into Simon Parkes’ disappearance is a collaborative operation between Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and Royal Gibraltar Police with support from the Ministry of Defence.

Royal Navy Rating Parkes, from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986, when the ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, was docked in Gibraltar.

The 18-year-old radio operator went ashore but never made it back on-board and when the ship returned to Portsmouth days later, no one knew what had happened to him despite a huge manhunt to find him.

Since then investigations into his disappearance have so far failed to find answers for his long-suffering parents.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Simon can call Hampshire constabulary on 101, quoting Operation Thornhill, or submit information via its website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone calling from abroad can ring +44 1962 841 534

