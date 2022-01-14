More hospital staff join Unite’s selective industrial action

Unite members in the industrial, domestic and hospital attendants departments in the GHA have decided to join in the non-uniform selective industrial action in the GHA after being balloted on Friday.

Some 95% of employees within those departments balloted in favour of non-uniform “due to longstanding departmental issues being left unresolved, in some circumstances for years”, a statement from Unite the Union said.

“Issues concerning the Domestics have included claims that have been previously agreed still left pending and not implemented,” the union said.

“Furthermore, a lack of clarity on Covid-19 shift patterns as well as vacancies remaining unfilled has led to the department suffering from low morale.”

“Amongst industrial staff both individual and collective matters have remained without solutions which have left members feeling ignored and dejected.”

“In addition, health and safety and operational matters affecting the day-to-day work of hospital attendants continue to have a negative impact upon the department whilst the St Bernard’s Hospital basement often presents an accident waiting to happen with it often being overpopulated with stock.”

“Unite states that these departments have been at the forefront throughout the pandemic and have not wavered in their responsibility in ensuring that the GHA continues to function in the interest of its patients.”

A spokesman for Unite said it remains committed to engaging with the employer in finding a solution on the long-standing matters affecting the departments.

However, the union said it believes its members are “justified” in taking a stance on the issues at this time.