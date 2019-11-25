Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

More support required for 63rd anniversary Three King’s Cavalcade

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th November 2019

The Cavalcade Committee, is inviting entries for the 63rd Three King’s Cavalcade that will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Already five floats have signed up to take part in the Three King Cavalcade, but the committee is calling for more participation and for more companies to provide trailers.

Several entities are expressing an interest in taking part, and the committee are finding it hard to find trailers.

The organising committee “urgently calls” on any local company who may have trailers, to come on board and support the event.

“It’s imperative that as a community we make this 63rd anniversary cavalcade a memorable one, both for those thousands who line Main Street as well as for those who participate,” the committee said in a statement.

A participation fee up to a maximum of £1,000 will be given to all floats taking part; covered area in a specific site in conjunction with the Government of Gibraltar will also be provided as well as monetary prizes to all winners.

The organising committee calls on sports and social clubs, dance clubs, associations and organisations, housing estates, schools, companies or even groups of friends to participate.

Anyone who would like to enter a float or walking float is kindly requested to contact Eric Abudarham on Tel 57586000 or email: eabudarham@gibtelecom.net.

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Heavy rains and gale force winds set to batter the Rock tomorrow

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt seeks answers to Gib’s high suicide rate

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Local pupils have ‘buzzing’ time learning about bees

25th November 2019

Features
Look after your feet -Diabetes Awareness Month

23rd November 2019

Features
Julian's experience of diabetes

23rd November 2019

Features
Gibraltar National Team compete in 2019 World Show Dance Championships

23rd November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019