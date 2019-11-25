More support required for 63rd anniversary Three King’s Cavalcade

The Cavalcade Committee, is inviting entries for the 63rd Three King’s Cavalcade that will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Already five floats have signed up to take part in the Three King Cavalcade, but the committee is calling for more participation and for more companies to provide trailers.

Several entities are expressing an interest in taking part, and the committee are finding it hard to find trailers.

The organising committee “urgently calls” on any local company who may have trailers, to come on board and support the event.

“It’s imperative that as a community we make this 63rd anniversary cavalcade a memorable one, both for those thousands who line Main Street as well as for those who participate,” the committee said in a statement.

A participation fee up to a maximum of £1,000 will be given to all floats taking part; covered area in a specific site in conjunction with the Government of Gibraltar will also be provided as well as monetary prizes to all winners.

The organising committee calls on sports and social clubs, dance clubs, associations and organisations, housing estates, schools, companies or even groups of friends to participate.

Anyone who would like to enter a float or walking float is kindly requested to contact Eric Abudarham on Tel 57586000 or email: eabudarham@gibtelecom.net.