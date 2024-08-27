Moroccan man to be deported following Catalan Bay jet ski incident
A Moroccan national who entered Gibraltar illegally on his jet ski was fined £340 and is to be deported after appearing at the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Anmar Ech Chaffani, 20, pleaded guilty to the charges before him of landing a vessel in Gibraltar whilst being a non-Gibraltarian and without a valid permit of residence...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here