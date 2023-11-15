Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Moroccan royalty visits Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
15th November 2023

Charifa Lalla Malika El Alaoui, a member of the Royal Family of Morocco, was in Gibraltar last week to coincide with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Mayors of Gibraltar and Tangier.

Lalla Malika, who also directs the Donabo Botanic Gardens in Tangier and is on the Board of the University of Tetouan, met with the Minister with responsibility for relations with Morocco, Dr John Cortes.

During this meeting the pair discussed a wide range of possibilities for future co-operation, a Government spokesperson said.

A meeting was also held with Dr Keith Bensusan, of the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens, and Dr Darren Fa, of the University of Gibraltar, and the programme also included a visit to the Gibraltar National Museum.

As a result, plans are being developed for cooperation in research into the environment and heritage in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, educational exchanges, and for continuing to expand other links, the Government spokesperson added.

