Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Morocco halts flights with 25 more countries, including Gibraltar

David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2020

Morocco has suspended flights to and from another 25 countries including Gibraltar over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, extending an earlier travel ban that covered China, Spain, Italy, France and Algeria.

Other countries with which air travel is now suspended are Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chad, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritania, Netherlands, Niger, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Senegal, Switzerland, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey and the UAE.

Morocco had earlier suspended ferry links to Gibraltar and Spain.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has risen to 18, including Transport, Logistics and Water Minister Abdelkader Amara who contracted the virus while on a European trip, the state news agency said.

One of the cases was locally transmitted. One person has died and another has recovered from the virus.

Morocco has closed all schools and cancelled gatherings of more than 50 people to stop the coronavirus spreading.

Most Read

Local News

CM to convene cabinet as Spain expected to declare state of emergency

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

Morocco Suspends Passenger Ferry to Gibraltar

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

As Spain declares emergency, Picardo says Covid-19 ‘knows no borders’ and steps up restrictions to slow virus spread

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

Government closes all bars, restaurants and nightclubs

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Government urges no travel to Spain after Madrid announce state of emergency

14th March 2020

Local News
Restaurants to close completely following advice of public health

14th March 2020

Local News
NASUWT backs Govt policy on keeping schools open, seeks detailed info from members

14th March 2020

Local News
Shadow Cabinet meets to discuss virus measures

14th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020