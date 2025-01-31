Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mothercare to close over ‘severe logistical problems’ and rising costs

By Chronicle Staff
31st January 2025

The Mothercare store on Main Street will close on February 7, International Franchises Ltd said on Friday, citing logistics challenges and Brexit uncertainty as drivers behind the decision. George Russo, director of International Franchises, which runs the popular shop, said the key factor in the decision was “severe logistical problems” after Mothercare UK went into...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt earmarks temporary relocation site as Queen’s Hotel residents again spotlight concerns

Thu 30th Jan, 2025

Local News

PP says ‘only extraordinary political pressure’ will stop Commission removing Gib from EU’s ‘high risk’ list

Thu 30th Jan, 2025

Local News

Chief Justice jails ‘monstrous’ serial child sex abuser for 39 years

Tue 28th Jan, 2025

Local News

College Lane residents focus on ‘right of light’ in opposing Line Wall development

Wed 29th Jan, 2025

Local News

Successful prosecutions are encouraging victims of historical sexual abuse to come forward

Thu 30th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Michael’s 50-year journey with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award part 2

31st January 2025

Local News
PP says ‘only extraordinary political pressure’ will stop Commission removing Gib from EU’s ‘high risk’ list

30th January 2025

Local News
Judge imposes Sexual Offences Prevention Order on convicted child abuser

30th January 2025

Features
10 years of Gib Talks

29th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025