Motorcyclist jailed for striking pedestrian
A man who drove into a woman with his motorcycle causing her to sustain fractures, abrasions and bruising has been jailed for one year and 10 months. Stuart Hamilton, 46, admitted to causing actual bodily harm and dangerous driving. He was sentenced on Thursday morning in the Supreme Court after absconding for almost a year...
