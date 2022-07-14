‘Move to Create’ launches GCS summer programme
In the GEMA Gallery, children created art inspired by the paintings around them as part of Zoë Bishop’s ‘Move to Create’ workshop. Lining the walls of the GEMA Gallery are the works of some of Gibraltar’s best known artists, plucked from the Gibraltar Government’s Art Collection for an exhibition curated around the theme of summer....
