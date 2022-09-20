Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Move with Calpe House fun run for 'Home from Home'

Photo By Gabriella Peralta

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2022

Calpe House is holding a fundraising walk / run called “Move With Calpe House” on Sunday October 2 at 10am.

Move with Calpe House aims to raise funds for Gibraltar’s 'Home from Home.

Calpe House, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association, are holding an inclusive 5km timed run / 3km fun route around the streets of Gibraltar.

Participants can check-in from 9am and after an energetic warm-up session at 9.45am, led by personal trainer Joshua Abernethie, participants of all ages and abilities will depart from Casemates Square at 10am. Those taking part will be aiming to either compete or complete the course as individuals or as a team.

The course will also finish at Casemates were a prize giving event with trophies and prizes for the first, second and third place finishers, top performing corporate and non-corporate teams and young athletes, will be held.

The organisers are also offering a prize for the best event photo posted, with fancy dress being encouraged, and using the hashtag #movewithcalpehouse2022 on social media during or shortly after the event.

A raffle and tombola stall will also be open throughout the event with some wonderful prizes donated by local businesses.

“Move with Calpe House is an inclusive community event designed to promote well-being for all ages through exercise, whilst also raising awareness of Calpe House GA and the work we perform in and for the Gibraltarian community,” said Calpe House Chairman, Albert Poggio.

“Our main goal is for all those involved, or spectating, to have fun whilst raising funds.”

