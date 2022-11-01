Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Movember’ campaign launches at Mayor’s parlour

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
1st November 2022

‘Movember’, the campaign where men grow their moustaches in aid of prostate cancer, was launched at the Mayor’s Parlour on Monday.

The Mayor Christian Santos and Derek Ghio, the Chairman of the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar charity, formally launched the event which will see men on the Rock join thousands all over the world in growing a moustache for the month of November to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and support.

Mr Ghio announced new initiatives by the GHA at the launch, namely the fact you can now book a PSA (Prostate Specific antigens) test via email to the urology clinic at St Bernard’s, using the address: prostate@gha.gi
“Furthermore, men from the age of 50 years onwards will no longer need to make an appointment with a GP at the Primary Care Centre to request a PSA test,” said Mr Ghio.

“Following your email request for PSA test, the urology clinic will review your case and appointments will be generated with a bloods department and should the PSA result be of concern, an MRI will be requested if clinically required.”

“Prostate Cancer Gibraltar stands in support of the Gibraltar Health Authority by donating medical equipment and encouraging the introduction of protocols that advocate for early prostate cancer diagnosis,” he added.
Mr Ghio thanked the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission for the financial support they give, the GHA for their assistance and to the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar committee for their continuous hard work throughout the year.

“Every year, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar informs the community of the symptoms of prostate cancer and the crucial importance of an early diagnosis. This saves lives,” said Mr Ghio.

He explained that a growing trend indicates that more men who have shown no symptoms are being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He added that the charity has three committee members who were diagnosed with prostate cancer without showing any symptoms.

He echoed the charity’s appeal for men to have their PSA test done and to encourage other men to do the same.

Also present at the launch was the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar committee including the first female committee member, Lidia Baldachino.

“Although prostate cancer affects males, women are the support network to their husbands, partners, fathers, friends and colleagues,” Mr Santos said.

“And these women need to be supported through the tough times and will also want women to encourage their partners to get the PSA testing as this can save lives.”

Mr Santos stressed how important raising awareness is as early detection of prostate cancer can literally save lives.

“It is important for every member of the community, males, females and everyone, to get the support that they need when encountering something like prostate cancer or any other disease or illness,” he said.

He added he is looking forward to seeing “half the male community with moustaches, taking us back to the 1980s.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, was not present at the event and instead it was attended by the Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes.

However, Mr Picardo did record a video that was shown to everyone present.

In that video he said: “November is the month to spread awareness about prostate cancer.”

“I know that the GHA, together with Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, are working in close cooperation over the last year to achieve great progress in terms of early detection services.”

“The Walnut Prostate Cancer campaign will be holding a number of fundraising events throughout the month. And I'm inviting the whole community to take part.”

“The highlight of the fundraising efforts is the annual shave-off event on Saturday 26th of November from 10 to 1[pm] in Casemates,” he added.

The charity also showed a video that will be posted on social media.

In the video, they advise men that prostate check-ups have for a number of years no longer done been done as a physical examination by their doctor.

The prostate is now checked with a simple blood test, known as the PSA.

This Prostate Specific Antigen is a protein produced by cells in the prostate gland.

Most Read

Local News

GFSC clears Valereum’s acquisition of Gibraltar Stock Exchange

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Local News

Back to London for first Gibraltar Day since 2019

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Local News

‘The Mount’ offers a taste of Gibraltarian horror this Halloween weekend

Wed 26th Oct, 2022

Local News

US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Local News

For St John’s new CEO, the goal is resilience for valuable community service

Mon 24th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

1st November 2022

Local News
Oliver Whitmore to represent Gibraltar at UK Youth Parliament

1st November 2022

Local News
In speech to ‘City slickers and banking supremos’, CM signals hopes for strong and stable post-Brexit relationship with Spain and EU

1st November 2022

Local News
Artworks judged for International Art Competition

1st November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022