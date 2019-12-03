Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Dec, 2019

Movember Run 2019 a great success

By Chronicle Staff
3rd December 2019

The Prostate Cancer Support Group (PCSG) in conjunction with the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA) recently organised a 5km Run known as “The Movember Run”.

The run was organised in support of prostate cancer in Gibraltar.

Its aim was to create public awareness of prostate cancer and also to raise funds for the charity. Some forty runners registered for the 1st Movember Run 2019 and just over £300 was raised.

Following the success of the 1st Movember Run both the PCSG and the GAAA agreed to stage the 2nd Movember Run in 2020 to continue to raise public awareness of the disease and also to raise funds for the charity.

