Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Local News

MPs congratulate Royal Gibraltar Regiment during Commons debate

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment was congratulated in the House of Commons this week as its soldiers commenced a month of ceremonial public duties at key locations in London.

Over the next few weeks, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldiers will be guarding the Tower of London, St James Palace, Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill, the chairman of the All Part Group on Gibraltar in the House of Commons, called on the Leader of the House, Mark Spencer, to acknowledge the regiment’s role.

“Will my right honourable friend join me in congratulating the regiment on that honour and in paying tribute to its work as an integrated part of the British armed forces?” Sir Bob said.

“Will he find time for a debate on the value of Gibraltar to the United Kingdom and the British family, and on the links that bind us together?”

Mr Spencer replied: “My honourable friend is right to draw the House’s attention to not just Gibraltar but many nations around the world that co-operate with our armed services.”

“The regiment has received an honour. I thank him for putting it on the public record and congratulate all those involved.”

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lyndsay Hoyle, said the regiment would be visiting the UK Parliament “as part of the British Army” during its time in London.

