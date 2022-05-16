MPs pay tribute to Panorama editor Joe Garcia
Parliamentarians held a minute’s silence to honour the memory of the “doyen of journalism in Gibraltar”, Panorama editor, Joe Garcia, who died last month at the age of 84. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Mr Garcia’s five decades of work within in the field was recognised with an MBE and a Gibraltarian Medallion of Honour....
