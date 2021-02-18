‘Mr Picardo, 17 million Iranians know who you are’
- In candid comments, CM recalls Grace 1 incident in 2019 Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has described how, at the height of the international crisis following the seizure in Gibraltar of an Iranian tanker in the summer of 2019, a senior Iranian diplomat in London told him during a face-to-face meeting: “Mr Picardo, 17 million...
