Mrs Gibraltar pageant tomorrow at Alameda Open Air Theatre
Contestants in this year’s Mrs Gibraltar pageant will vie for the crown during tonight’s show.
The show held at the Alameda Open Air Theatre marks the first time since the pandemic a Mrs Gibraltar pageant has been held.
The pageant is open to mothers over 22 years of age, married, in a relationship, separated, divorced ladies between 25 - 50 years of age who wished to sign up.
Candidate No.1 Michelle Harrison
Candidate No. 2 Tamara Hewitt
Candidate No. 3 Jerelyn-Ann Harper
Candidate No. 4 Natalie Wink
Candidate No. 5 Tessa Pace
Candidate No. 6 Siham Boulhit
Candidate No. 8 Zhanna Bourgoyne
Candidate No. 9 Alisha Harper
Candidate No. 10 Joely Borda
Candidate No. 11 Demelza Duo