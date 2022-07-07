Mrs Gibraltar pageant tomorrow at Alameda Open Air Theatre

Contestants in this year’s Mrs Gibraltar pageant will vie for the crown during tonight’s show.

The show held at the Alameda Open Air Theatre marks the first time since the pandemic a Mrs Gibraltar pageant has been held.

The pageant is open to mothers over 22 years of age, married, in a relationship, separated, divorced ladies between 25 - 50 years of age who wished to sign up.

Candidate No.1 Michelle Harrison

Candidate No. 2 Tamara Hewitt

Candidate No. 3 Jerelyn-Ann Harper

Candidate No. 4 Natalie Wink

Candidate No. 5 Tessa Pace

Candidate No. 6 Siham Boulhit

Candidate No. 8 Zhanna Bourgoyne

Candidate No. 9 Alisha Harper

Candidate No. 10 Joely Borda

Candidate No. 11 Demelza Duo