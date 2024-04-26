Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

San Roque artist launches solo exhibition at Fine Arts

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
26th April 2024

Artist Miguel Núñez launched his newest solo exhibition, called ‘The Wind’, in the Fine Arts Gallery on Tuesday evening.

For Mr Núñez, this marks his first time exhibiting in Gibraltar, having previously showcased his works in galleries across Spain, including Seville, Tarragona, Malaga, and Madrid.

In Gibraltar, Mr Núñez exhibited around 40 works from his newest collection ‘The Wind’, which marks his sixth solo exhibition.

He told the Chronicle that he was happy to exhibit in Gibraltar as he has many friends here, and the exhibition was a long time in the works.

“I had some exhibitions in Seville and Marbella and it wasn’t until I had some time that I could dedicate myself to his exhibition,” he said.

“As the gallery has two large vaults, I knew it would take some time and I wanted to do produce something good.”

Mr Núñez began work for the exhibition in December and, in the space of just a few months, he created around 46 paintings.

He decided to work on medium to small-sized canvas, adding that it has taken a lot of work to create the pieces for the exhibition.

“You have to think of each piece individually, and then, of course, come the problems with each one,” he said.

Mr Núñez said although he begins with an initial idea, he gives himself the space to explore and build upon each work.

His painting feature subdued and bright tones, with Mr Núñez adding that his colour palette Is very important.

The exhibition is called ‘The Wind’ as it focuses on painting as a drifting motion, which according to the artist, is carried out with a restless and improvised but conscious spirit.

Mr Núñez was born in San Roque and has a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Seville and has completed the Official Master’s Degree in Artistic Production at the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

He currently lives and works in Seville.

He has also won awards for his work, receiving the First Prize at the 25th Premi Telax in Tarragona and an Honorable Mention at the Agora Gallery in New York.

He has also won the Acquisition Award at the XXXIX National Contest of Contemporary Art, City of Utrera, and was a finalist in competitions such as the Premio Ibercaja de Pintura Joven and the VII Torres Garcia-Ciutat de Mataró Painting Biennial in Barcelona.

Most Read

Local News

Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Govt unaware of any change to Red ID interim measures, but urges caution if travelling afar

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

ATC radar set to be removed from Upper Rock after 40 years’ service

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Brexit

Commission ‘regrets’ European Parliament’s objection to Gib’s removal from ‘high risk’ list

Wed 24th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Time for DUP to make a decision, Michelle O’Neill says in New Year message

2nd January 2024

Opinion & Analysis
From Civil Servant to property expert who remains a ‘fanatic of home ownership’

16th December 2023

UK Govt reaffirms ‘enduring commitment’ to counter ‘hostile sovereignty claims’ over OTs

14th December 2023

CM to be interviewed on ‘Hoy Por Hoy’

14th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024