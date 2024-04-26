San Roque artist launches solo exhibition at Fine Arts

Artist Miguel Núñez launched his newest solo exhibition, called ‘The Wind’, in the Fine Arts Gallery on Tuesday evening.

For Mr Núñez, this marks his first time exhibiting in Gibraltar, having previously showcased his works in galleries across Spain, including Seville, Tarragona, Malaga, and Madrid.

In Gibraltar, Mr Núñez exhibited around 40 works from his newest collection ‘The Wind’, which marks his sixth solo exhibition.

He told the Chronicle that he was happy to exhibit in Gibraltar as he has many friends here, and the exhibition was a long time in the works.

“I had some exhibitions in Seville and Marbella and it wasn’t until I had some time that I could dedicate myself to his exhibition,” he said.

“As the gallery has two large vaults, I knew it would take some time and I wanted to do produce something good.”

Mr Núñez began work for the exhibition in December and, in the space of just a few months, he created around 46 paintings.

He decided to work on medium to small-sized canvas, adding that it has taken a lot of work to create the pieces for the exhibition.

“You have to think of each piece individually, and then, of course, come the problems with each one,” he said.

Mr Núñez said although he begins with an initial idea, he gives himself the space to explore and build upon each work.

His painting feature subdued and bright tones, with Mr Núñez adding that his colour palette Is very important.

The exhibition is called ‘The Wind’ as it focuses on painting as a drifting motion, which according to the artist, is carried out with a restless and improvised but conscious spirit.

Mr Núñez was born in San Roque and has a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Seville and has completed the Official Master’s Degree in Artistic Production at the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

He currently lives and works in Seville.

He has also won awards for his work, receiving the First Prize at the 25th Premi Telax in Tarragona and an Honorable Mention at the Agora Gallery in New York.

He has also won the Acquisition Award at the XXXIX National Contest of Contemporary Art, City of Utrera, and was a finalist in competitions such as the Premio Ibercaja de Pintura Joven and the VII Torres Garcia-Ciutat de Mataró Painting Biennial in Barcelona.