Thu 25th Jul, 2024

Honorary Research Fellowship for Gibraltarian based at the Gibraltar National Museum

By Chronicle Staff
25th July 2024

Dr Stewart Finlayson of the Gibraltar National Museum has been made an Honorary Research Fellow within the School of Biological and Environmental Sciences of the Faculty of Science at Liverpool John Moores University in the United Kingdom.  

Dr Finlayson has been involved in research at the Gorham’s Cave Complex since his student days and was awarded a PhD for his work on the exploitation of birds by Neanderthals by Anglia Ruskin University in 2020. 

He has since continued his research and has also contributed to the development of research programmes at the site, spearheading collaborative projects, including a summer school for students from Liverpool John Moores University.  

Dr Finlayson was also pivotal in the establishment of the new Natural History Museum at Parson’s Lodge and supervises the work at this site, including a programme of reintroduction of species that were formerly natural to the Rock.  

He is also considered a specialist bat researcher and among the leaders in this field within the Iberian Peninsula, working with other specialists including those from the Biological Station at Doñana.  

Dr Finlayson is also a Research Associate at the University of Gibraltar.  

The Minister for Environment and Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “I have known Stewart virtually from birth, and know how enthusiastic he has always been in his work on environmental subjects, particularly birds and bats.” 

“I am really pleased, on a personal as well as a professional level, that he has achieved this well-deserved recognition." 

