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Tue 11th Aug, 2026

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Local News

MSC Virtuosa makes inaugural call to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
11th August 2026

Gibraltar welcomed MSC Virtuosa on the vessel’s inaugural call to the Rock.

The visit was marked by the traditional exchange of plaques on board the vessel to commemorate the occasion.

Captain Jakobus Lefering exchanged plaques with Audisa Rodriguez, Senior Executive Officer at the Gibraltar Tourist Board and Douglas Robles, Terminals and Information Supervisor.

MSC Virtuosa brought around 6,000 passengers to Gibraltar, together with approximately 1,700 crew members, contributing to a particularly busy day for Gibraltar’s tourism sector. The call coincided with one of the Main Street entertainment days organised by the Gibraltar Tourist Board, aimed at enhancing the visitor experience and encouraging visitors to spend more time within the town centre.

Visitors and locals were able to enjoy music provided by DJ Nate, together with photo opportunities with the roaming I Love Gib sign, which appeared at locations across Main Street and surrounding areas, helping to create a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos said: “We are delighted to have welcomed MSC Virtuosa on her inaugural call and look forward to receiving her again later this month and again in September. It was great to see so many of her passengers, together with the many other visitors in Gibraltar that day, enjoying both our tourist attractions and Main Street. The entertainment adds to the overall visitor experience creating a vibrant atmosphere within the town centre and we want to encourage visitors to spend more time exploring this area which in turn supports our local businesses.”

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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